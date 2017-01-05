Gov. Roy Cooper names SBI veteran as leader of Department of Public Safety

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday named a veteran of the State Bureau of Investigation to serve as his secretary of public safety, leading one of the biggest cabinet agencies.
Eric Hooks is a former assistant director at the SBI who currently serves as the special agent in charge overseeing the inspections and compliance unit. Hooks is African-American and Cooper said he’ll be a good choice to help bridge divides between minority communities and law enforcement.
Thursday’s announcement leaves Cooper with seven cabinet positions still to fill: Administration, Commerce, Revenue, Natural and Cultural Resources, Health and Human Services, Military and Veterans Affairs and Information Technology.
Cooper has named interim agency secretaries – many with previous experience under Democratic governors – who are running their departments and will continue until each agency has a permanent secretary.
Earlier this week, Cooper named environmental advocate Michael Regan to lead the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, and veteran road planner James Trogdon to run the state Department of Transportation.
It’s unusual for a governor to begin a term in office without having a cabinet appointed; former Gov. Pat McCrory named his entire cabinet before he took office. Cooper has said obstacles have slowed down the process, including the election, post-election legal challenges, and three special sessions of the legislature that he was directly involved in.
Cooper’s cabinets picks will need to be confirmed by the state Senate – a new requirement Republican lawmakers imposed last month during a special legislative session aimed at limiting Cooper’s authority. Details of the confirmation process haven’t yet been released, but GOP Senate leaders expect to include that in the official session rules they’ll adopt when they return to Raleigh next week.
