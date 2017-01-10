Supreme Court puts 2017 NC legislative election on hold

The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday put a court-ordered legislative redistricting and 2017 special election on hold while it reviews Republican legislators’ appeal in an ongoing lawsuit.
A lower federal court ruled months ago that the current legislative districts are an unconstitutional racial gerrymander, and it ordered the General Assembly to draw new districts by March 15 and hold a rare off-year election in altered districts in November.
Tuesday’s Supreme Court order doesn’t indicate whether the court plans to take up GOP lawmakers’ appeal, which seeks to keep the current legislative districts in place. The order notes that the lower court’s mandate for redistricting and a special election will go back into effect if the Supreme Court declines to hear the case.
State Rep. David Lewis, a Dunn Republican who leds redistricting efforts in the House, praised the court’s action in a tweet Tuesday afternoon. “#FairAndLegal No 2017 elections for #ncga. #SCOTUS halts flawed, partisan, lower court ruling,” he wrote.
But Wake County Commissioner John Burns, a Democrat and an attorney, cautioned against making too much of Tuesday’s order. “A stay pending appeal is fairly common,” he tweeted.
Sen. Jeff Jackson, a Charlotte Democrat and a vocal opponent of the current districts, noted that order leaves the political schedule for 2017 in doubt.
“This ruling means we don't know what's going to happen,” Jackson tweeted. “Elections in 2017 will depend on whether SCOTUS agrees to hear the appeal.”
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
