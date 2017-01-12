Cooper to make more Cabinet appointments Thursday

Gov. Roy Cooper on Thursday was scheduled to announce additional appointments to his Cabinet.
Cooper scheduled the announcement for 11 a.m. at the Executive Mansion in Raleigh.
Previously, the governor announced the selection of three members of his Cabinet: for the Department of Public Safety, Department of Environmental Quality and Department of Transportation.
Cooper is in a legal clash with the General Assembly, where Republicans last month passed a law requiring Senate confirmation of Cabinet appointments. The governor has sued to challenge the legislature’s authority to do that, along with other measures designed to sap some of Cooper’s power.
