Lard being sent to office of NC senator who knocked women’s marchers on Twitter

Boxes of lard are arriving at the office of State Sen. Joyce Krawiec of Kernersville, the harvest from a Twitter message she posted Monday saying that some participants in women’s marches last weekend were short on brain power.
“Message to crazies @ Women’s March - If Brains were lard, you couldn’t grease a small skillet. You know who you are,” Krawiec’s tweet said.
Amazon shoppers had sent 10 boxes of lard to the Yadkin County senator by Thursday morning.
On Amazon’s listing for 64-ounce containers of Armour Lard, a person identified as C. Yates wrote a review that said she sent lard to Krawiec because, “It represents my brain.”
The senator later deleted her Monday tweet and apologized, also on Twitter.
Nonetheless, Yates wrote: “I don’t identify with it, but I gifted it to her since she apparently does.... Hopefully, she’ll donate it to a food kitchen or shelter that could use it since she claims to be a Christian. I’m pretty sure that’s what Jesus would do.”
A small stack of boxes bearing Amazon tape sat in Krawiec’s office on Thursday with a container of lard sitting on the top.
Her office door was closed after media inquired about the boxes.
