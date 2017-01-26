Lard being sent to office of NC senator who knocked women’s marchers on Twitter

4:24 The Trifecta: A journey towards culinary excellence in the Triangle Pause

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

1:23 He stood on a Raleigh corner to spread a positive message

0:29 Drivers hit the brakes on I-40 when an armored car starts losing cash

1:05 Versatile chef Andrea Reusing speaks about her latest venture, The Durham

1:39 New McClatchy CEO discusses journalism and the digital age

3:38 Under the Dome: First day of the legislative session

4:55 Cab driver doesn't recognize passenger, calls Elway greatest QB ever