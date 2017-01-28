McCrory agency spokesman resists patronage firing

9:31 Berger frustrated after failure to repeal HB2 Pause

2:48 Women’s rally and march in Raleigh draws thousands

0:40 Women’s rally in Raleigh draws thousands in solidarity with DC march

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

4:40 Sharp words fly between NC senators during HB2 debate

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

8:00 Raleigh Police release video on what to do during a traffic stop

3:07 Voices of the Women's March on Washington

1:07 Power grab protesters pack NC legislature