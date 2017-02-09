State Politics

February 9, 2017 12:53 PM

Here’s how much Gov. Roy Cooper’s Cabinet and top aides will earn

By Colin Campbell

ccampbell@newsobserver.com

RALEIGH

Two key leaders in Gov. Roy Cooper’s administration will earn substantially higher salaries than their predecessors, according to salary records released this week.

Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon will make $195,352 annually – well above the $138,040 salary that Gov. Pat McCrory’s transportation secretary, Nick Tennyson, made. Budget Director Charlie Perusse will make the same $195,352 salary, while his predecessor, Drew Heath, had a salary of $145,000.

Trogdon and Perusse are the highest paid of Cooper’s appointees, earning well above the governor’s $144,349 salary. Their salaries were not disclosed when they were initially hired.

During a Senate committee meeting Wednesday, Republican Sen. Wesley Meredith took issue with the transparency of the Democratic governor’s Cabinet appointments. He said that “as of today, Gov. Cooper hasn’t even said how much the taxpayers are paying his nominees.”

Salaries for many of the Cabinet officials have been publicly listed on The News & Observer’s online state employee salary database for at least a week. Cooper spokeswoman Noelle Talley confirmed that the salary records are accurate.

Cooper issued a statement praising his hires Wednesday. “I’m proud to have brought together this talented, experienced and hard-working team to help me move North Carolina forward,” he said.

Talley said that the Cabinet secretaries average 24 years of experience and make up the most diverse cabinet in North Carolina’s history. Senior staff members in the governor’s office, she said, average 22 years of experience.

Trogdon has 25 years experience in transportation – including senior positions at the N.C. Department of Transportation and the General Assembly – and he was also a major general in the state National Guard. Perusse was budget director under Democratic Gov. Bev Perdue and had recently served as chief operating officer for the UNC system.

Most of the other salaries are similar to what the same positions earned during Republican Gov. McCrory’s administration. Here’s the list of Cabinet secretary salaries as well as salaries for Cooper’s aides who make more than $100,000 annually:

Larry Hall, secretary of veterans affairs: $130,935

Tony Copeland, secretary of commerce: $138,040

Machelle Sanders, secretary of administration: $130,935

Mandy Cohen, secretary of health and human services: $142,100

Jim Trogdon, secretary of transportation: $195,352

Susi Hamilton, secretary of natural and cultural resources: $138,040

Erik Hooks, secretary of public safety: $138,040

Michael Regan, secretary of environmental quality: $130,935

Charlie Perusse, budget director: $195,352

Barbara Gibson, human resources director: $142,100

Kristi Jones, chief of staff: $151,000

Sadie Weiner, communications director: $125,000

Bradley Adcock, legislative director: $128,905

Stephen Bryant, deputy chief of staff: $141,796

Julia White, deputy chief of staff: $141,796

William McKinney, legal counsel: $130,000

Gregory McLeod, deputy legal counsel: $128,905

Jennifer Owen, senior policy associate: $125,000

Colin Campbell: 919-829-4698, @RaleighReporter

