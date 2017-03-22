House overrides Cooper’s first veto

Gov. Roy Cooper’s first veto is on its way to becoming his first override, as state House Republicans drew on their super majority and a defecting Democrat to turn back the governor on Wednesday.
The vetoed bill — restoring partisanship to judicial elections — goes to the Senate on Thursday. It passed the House 74-44, with the support of Rep. William Brisson, a conservative Democrat from Dublin. Democratic Rep. Jean Farmer-Butterfield was absent. The House needed three-fifths of those present to override the veto.
The vote on House Bill 100 could be the first of many vetoes and override attempts between Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the Republican-controlled legislature. The previous Democratic governor, Bev Perdue, vetoed 19 bills during her last two years in office, which overlapped with the GOP takeover of the General Assembly.
HB 100 will make District Court and Superior Court candidates for judge go through a party primary, and their political affiliations will be included on the general election ballot. Candidates who aren’t registered with a political party will have to gather enough signatures to put their names on the ballot.
Superior Court elections were switched from partisan to nonpartisan in 1996, and District Court elections were changed in 2001.
Cooper vetoed the bill last week, saying judges should be elected based on experience and ability, not political party.
Rep. Justin Burr, a Republican from Albemarle, said on the House floor Wednesday that there were 800,000 fewer votes cast in North Carolina last year in the N.C. Supreme Court race than for the presidential candidates. Of those, 500,000 voters skipped over the Supreme Court race and voted in the Court of Appeals election, in which candidates’ parties are included.
Burr said that in effect disenfranchised those voters.
“You’re talking about a substantial number of voters in this state who left those races blank,” Burr said.
Democratic freshman Rep. Joe John of Raleigh, a former district, superior and appeals court judge, spoke against “tossing the judges throughout our state into the muck and mire of partisan political elections.”
“It is no exaggeration to characterize this issue as not just any issue or any vote but a vote upon the future of an independent judiciary in North Carolina,” he said. “… I entreat you not rip the blindfolds of impartiality from lady justice.”
Rep. John Blust, a Greensboro Republican, said the candidates’ party affiliations are already available online, and this change would simply put it on the ballot.
Rep. Amos Quick, a first-term Democrat from Greensboro, said it was time to stop the partisan divide. “If we’re not careful we’re going to have Republican or Democratic dog-catchers,” he said.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
