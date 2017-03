HB2 repeal compromise clears first vote in legislature

1:49 What role will Final Four experience play for North Carolina and what is 'Yoober'? Pause

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

1:37 NC House Speaker Moore on HB2: 'We have not folded'

1:17 UNC's Williams on HB2: 'What we have now is wrong'

14:03 Democrat Rep. Jackson rebuts Republican claim that Gov. Cooper backed out of HB2 compromise deal

1:18 Coach K on impact of HB2 in moving NCAA games out of NC

8:01 Seth Meyers takes some shots at NC political power grab

0:58 Gov. Roy Cooper on HB2: 'We have to get it off our books'

1:04 UNC's Roy Williams on HB2 pushing NCAA games out of NC