HB2 repeal compromise clears first vote in legislature

A Senate committee Thursday morning approved a compromise bill that repeals House Bill 2 but restricts future anti-discrimination ordinances in cities and counties.
The voice vote appeared to be split along party lines, even though Senate Democractic Leader Dan Blue of Raleigh appeared with Senate leader Phil Berger, a Republican, to urge approval.
The bill now goes to the Senate, and is expected to move through the House later in the day, potentially ending up on the governor’s desk by day’s end.
Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper said in a statement overnight that he supported the compromise. Whether the repeal and attached provisions will be sufficient to put the state back in contention for NCAA sports championships remains to be seen.
Opponents of HB2 who say the state LGBT law is discriminatory rallied opposition to the compromise, as did those who think the year-old law should remain in place to protect girls and women from sex offenders who might take advantage of access to public restrooms based on gender identity instead of sex at birth.
There are three provisions in the new bill: Repeal of HB2, leaving regulation of restrooms to the state, and a moratorium on local ordinances regulating public accommodations or private employment practices until Dec. 1, 2020.
The compromise was reached Wednesday night and released overnight, with the blessings of Cooper, Berger and Republican House Speaker Tim Moore.
