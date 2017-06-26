GOP wants new election maps for NC judges and prosecutors

A bill to redraw the state’s court districts has emerged in the final days of the General Assembly’s session.
A House judiciary committee is scheduled to consider the maps for Superior Court and District Court judges and district attorneys at 4 p.m. Monday. The maps were posted on Twitter on Sunday night by Rep. Grier Martin, a Raleigh Democrat, who also tweeted: “Cramming judicial redistrict bill through #ncga this week would demonstrate a complete disregard for good government.”
Later Sunday, bill sponsor Rep. Justin Burr, a Republican from Albemarle, also posted the maps.
Attached are the maps for the PCS to HB 717 which will be heard tomorrow at 4 pm in Judiciary 1. #ncleg #ncpol pic.twitter.com/82FYMiJv1t— Justin P. Burr (@RepJustinBurr) June 26, 2017
The redistricting divides some single urban districts into multiple smaller districts, which could benefit Republican candidates’ chances to win elections. Wake and Mecklenburg counties would be among those changed.
Sen. Jeff Tarte, a Cornelius Republican, earlier this year filed a bill that would redraw court districts in Mecklenburg County – splitting a 21-judge District Court district into three with seven judges each. At the time, Tarte acknowledged the intention was to try to make some of those districts more competitive for Republicans.
Gov. Roy Cooper, asked about the new maps at a news conference Monday morning, said he was still reviewing them but added, “This is an attempt to threaten the judiciary and rig the judiciary in their favor.”
The new maps are the latest item on the GOP checklist to change the judiciary in North Carolina.
Earlier this year the General Assembly added party affiliation to Superior Court and District Court elections – overriding a veto by Cooper. A Democratic lawmaker warned Republicans at the time that the change would make it more difficult in urban counties to elect judges who are registered Republicans because those areas are more liberal.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
