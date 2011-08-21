Key Stories
Read stories related to the academic and sports scandals at UNC-Chapel Hill.
SOURCE: The News & Observer
|Year
|Story
|2011
|Austin's UNC transcript raises questions
|2011
|Sports agent taught class at UNC-CH
|2012
|Report finds evidence of academic fraud in UNC department
|2012
|Board of Governors keeps hands off UNC scandal
|2012
|UNC football players flocked to suspect class
|2012
|Former UNC aide was close to athletics
|2012
|At UNC, no-show classes were mostly for athletes
|2012
|On the other UNC scandal, the NCAA is quiet
|2012
|UNC-CH's academic fraud case puts new scrutiny on professors
|2012
|UNC reluctant to dig deeper on scandal
|2012
|Peppers' transcript might point to broader academic issues at UNC
|2012
|Top UNC fundraiser resigns amid questions
|2012
|UNC's Kupec worked to establish job eventually given to Tami Hansbrough
|2012
|Chancellor Thorp flew with former UNC fundraisers
|2012
|UNC players needed academic help, records show
|2012
|Requirements questioned for naval class taken by UNC basketball players
|2012
|More plagiarism questions haunt UNC-CH
|2012
|UNC tolerated cheating, says insider Mary Willingham
|2012
|UNC got warning on suspect classes
|2012
|Martin report: Suspect UNC classes stretched back to 1997
|2012
|Meeting minutes don't confirm Martin report in UNC academic fraud scandal
|2013
|Drescher: Baker Tilly retracts key finding in UNC report
|2013
|Athletes were steered to easy or even phony classes, Mitchell says
|2013
|Athletics official never checked independent study classes
|2013
|UNC-Chapel Hill holds surprise inspections of classes to make sure they’re real
|2013
|Former UNC African studies chairman had close ties to athletic counselors
|2013
|UNC-CH will be monitored, not sanctioned, by accrediting agency
|2013
|By one measure, UNC athletes’ academic performance takes a big dip
|2013
|UNC faculty leader pushed rewrite of key report to keep NCAA away
|2013
|NCAA unlikely to punish UNC for academic fraud, new documents show
|2013
|Former UNC-CH African studies chairman indicted by grand jury
|2013
|No makeup offered for many suspected 'no-show' classes at UNC-CH
|2014
|Retired UNC professors urge faculty to confront academic scandal
|2014
|Former UNC African studies manager won't be charged, but will cooperate with probe
|2014
|My friend, Debbie Crowder, and her role in the UNC scandal
|2015
|A year after Wainstein report, key issues still in play at UNC
|2016
|Questions and answers on the UNC scandal
|2016
|UNC removed from probation by accrediting agency