Key Stories

YearStory
2011Austin's UNC transcript raises questions
2011Sports agent taught class at UNC-CH
2012Report finds evidence of academic fraud in UNC department
2012Board of Governors keeps hands off UNC scandal
2012UNC football players flocked to suspect class
2012Former UNC aide was close to athletics
2012At UNC, no-show classes were mostly for athletes
2012On the other UNC scandal, the NCAA is quiet
2012UNC-CH's academic fraud case puts new scrutiny on professors
2012UNC reluctant to dig deeper on scandal
2012Peppers' transcript might point to broader academic issues at UNC
2012Top UNC fundraiser resigns amid questions
2012UNC's Kupec worked to establish job eventually given to Tami Hansbrough
2012Chancellor Thorp flew with former UNC fundraisers
2012UNC players needed academic help, records show
2012Requirements questioned for naval class taken by UNC basketball players
2012More plagiarism questions haunt UNC-CH
2012UNC tolerated cheating, says insider Mary Willingham
2012UNC got warning on suspect classes
2012Martin report: Suspect UNC classes stretched back to 1997
2012Meeting minutes don't confirm Martin report in UNC academic fraud scandal
2013Drescher: Baker Tilly retracts key finding in UNC report
2013Athletes were steered to easy or even phony classes, Mitchell says
2013Athletics official never checked independent study classes
2013UNC-Chapel Hill holds surprise inspections of classes to make sure they’re real
2013Former UNC African studies chairman had close ties to athletic counselors
2013UNC-CH will be monitored, not sanctioned, by accrediting agency
2013By one measure, UNC athletes’ academic performance takes a big dip
2013UNC faculty leader pushed rewrite of key report to keep NCAA away
2013NCAA unlikely to punish UNC for academic fraud, new documents show
2013Former UNC-CH African studies chairman indicted by grand jury
2013No makeup offered for many suspected 'no-show' classes at UNC-CH
2014Retired UNC professors urge faculty to confront academic scandal
2014Former UNC African studies manager won't be charged, but will cooperate with probe
2014My friend, Debbie Crowder, and her role in the UNC scandal
2015A year after Wainstein report, key issues still in play at UNC
2016Questions and answers on the UNC scandal
2016UNC removed from probation by accrediting agency
