Key Documents
Examine documents related to the academic and sports scandals at UNC-Chapel Hill.
SOURCE: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
|Year
|Document
|2012
|Key emails within the academic support program for athletes
|2012
|UNC dental foundation's report on fundraiser Tami Hansbrough's expenses
|2012
|Athlete Julius Peppers' transcript
|2012
|Test transcript that turned out to belong to Peppers
|2012
|Faculty report on the academic scandal
|2012
|List of suspect classes in the academic fraud case
|2012
|Report on UNC's African studies program
|2012
|Report on independent studies at UNC
|2012
|Football player Marvin Austin's transcript
|2012
|The Martin report: Dec. 20, 2012
|2012
|Executive summary of the Martin report
|2013
|The addendum to the Martin Report
|2013
|Faculty athletic committee minutes from 2002
|2013
|Faculty athletic committee minutes from 2006-07
|2013
|The UNC Board of Governors' special panel report
|2013
|January 2013 letter from the accreditation agency SACS to Holden Thorp
|2013
|Email involving Julius Nyang'oro, Deborah Crowder and academic advisers
|2015
|NCAA notice of allegations
|2015
|NCAA notice of allegations - exhibits