Key Documents

Examine documents related to the academic and sports scandals at UNC-Chapel Hill.
YearDocument
2012Key emails within the academic support program for athletes
2012UNC dental foundation's report on fundraiser Tami Hansbrough's expenses
2012Athlete Julius Peppers' transcript
2012Test transcript that turned out to belong to Peppers
2012Faculty report on the academic scandal
2012List of suspect classes in the academic fraud case
2012Report on UNC's African studies program
2012Report on independent studies at UNC
2012Football player Marvin Austin's transcript
2012The Martin report: Dec. 20, 2012
2012Executive summary of the Martin report
2013The addendum to the Martin Report
2013Faculty athletic committee minutes from 2002
2013Faculty athletic committee minutes from 2006-07
2013The UNC Board of Governors' special panel report
2013January 2013 letter from the accreditation agency SACS to Holden Thorp
2013Email involving Julius Nyang'oro, Deborah Crowder and academic advisers
2015NCAA notice of allegations
2015NCAA notice of allegations - exhibits
SOURCE: University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill