Great white shark resurfacing off the NC coast is no pup

A mature great white shark has returned to the waters off the North Carolina coast, where it visited about the same time last year.
George, a nearly 10-foot-long great white weighing about 700 pounds, pinged twice this week just southeast of Ocracoke and Hatteras islands, according to the research team at OCEARCH.
A “ping” is generated when a tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface of the water and sends a signal to a satellite, which helps track the shark’s location.
George was first tagged by OCEARCH on Oct. 7, 2016, in Nantucket, Mass.
Never miss a local story.
When his location pinged Sunday night, it was the first time since he surfaced off the Florida Gulf Coast in early February. George pinged again just a little farther southeast on Monday morning.
George gave the North Carolina coast a thorough inspection after a winter tour of the Florida Atlantic Coast last year.
After spending about a month offshore of Bald Head Island, the tracker shows George entered the Pamlico Sound through the Ocracoke Inlet and pinged on April 22, 2017.
The next time George transmitted a signal to satellite was Aug. 9 – all the way up in the Bay of Fundy, between the Canadian provinces of New Brunswick and Nova Scotia.
OCEARCH research suggests Nova Scotia is a probable breeding site for great whites.
Comments