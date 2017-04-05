How to get severe weather alerts on your phone

1:46 National police dog competition comes to Raleigh Pause

2:07 Saving arts and PE in Wake County schools

3:10 Michael Peterson pleads guilty to manslaughter, victim's family reacts

1:34 Ray Ray the dog can barely walk. He's going on a diet to save his life

0:55 High school students raise tens of thousands of backyard bees

2:04 The voice of the Tar Heels, Woody Durham, lives with a painful silence

5:51 Tar Heel fans welcome national champion team home

7:34 UNC Coach Roy Williams thanks thousands of Tar Heel fans at Smith Center

1:03 Roy Williams on winning three titles: 'I'm very, very lucky'