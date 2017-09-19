Rip currents from Hurricane Jose flood areas of OBX; parts of NC 12 closed

Parts of N.C. Highway 12 on the Outer Banks were closed by flooding Tuesday morning, the North Carolina Department of Transportation has reported.
In a post on the NCDOT NC 12 page on Facebook, the department warned travelers that N.C. 12 north of the Pea Island Visitors Center was temporarily closed until the tide subsided. Ocean overwash flooded areas south of the Bonner Bridge to Cape Hatteras.
“Travel is very hazardous right now,” the post said.
On Monday, that page reported that ocean overwash had occurred at Pea Island, Rodanthe, Avon and Hatteras village on Hatteras Island. About 4 inches of standing water was reported in northern Rodanthe on Monday.
Hurricane Jose at mid-morning Tuesday was 235 miles east-northeast of Cape Hatteras, and appears it will continue to move north, parallel to the Atlantic Coast, toward New England, the National Hurricane Center reported.
The National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning in Dare County through Tuesday night. There will be rough surf and rip currents.
Camila Molina: 919-829-4538, @Cmolina__
