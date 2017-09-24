Passengers wait to board a ferry in Hatteras, N.C. for the trip to Ocracoke Island on Wednesday, June 17, 2015.
Mandatory evacuation ordered for Ocracoke Island visitors ahead of Hurricane Maria

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

September 24, 2017 8:29 PM

A mandatory evacuation was ordered for visitors on Ocracoke Island on Sunday ahead of Hurricane Maria.

The order goes into effect at 5 a.m. Monday, according to Hyde County officials.

The National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning for much of the North Carolina coast on Sunday.

Category 2 Hurricane Maria is expected to track 100 to 150 miles offshore of the North Carolina coast Tuesday and Wednesday. Tropical storm force winds of 45 mph and gusts up to 60 mph are expected along the coast beginning Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday night. The core of the storm is producing 110 mph winds with stronger gusts, but the storm is not expected to make landfall, according to the National Hurricane Center.

NOAA

Raleigh can expect winds to reach 20 mph, but Maria’s outer bands may not move close enough to cause any rain.

Wrightsville Beach saw more than 25 rescues because of rip currents Saturday. The Coast Guard expected gale-force winds nearing 40 mph at Beaufort Inlet by Monday and warned pleasure boats to seek safe harbor.

Rough surf, including waves rising between 14 to 20 feet, and life threatening rip currents are expected.

