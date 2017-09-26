Hurricane Maria: Storm surge warning issued in parts of OBX, USCG closes Morehead City port

Outer Banks residents were being told Tuesday morning to finish preparing their homes and businesses for tropical-storm-force winds and likely local flooding late Tuesday and overnight as Hurricane Maria slogs north 100 to 150 miles off the North Carolina coast.
A storm surge warning was issued Tuesday morning between the Ocracoke Inlet and Cape Hatteras, where “life-threatening inundation levels” are expected throughout Tuesday and Wednesday, the National Hurricane Center reported.
High water levels are expected through Thursday, the National Weather Service said.
A storm surge watch was issued for areas adjacent to the Pamlico Sound, the Lower Neuse River and Alligator River.
Officials in Dare and Hyde counties earlier ordered all visitors to leave Ocracoke and Hatteras islands.
The state Department of Transportation said evacuation ferry service from Ocracoke was canceled Tuesday morning because of sea conditions. One ferry will stand by at the island pier in case of emergency, officials said.
Ferry service from Hatteras was suspended early Tuesday, and officials said they would evaluate whether it could resume during the day.
The U.S. Coast Guard issued a notice Tuesday morning that the Port of Morehead City was closed to ships leaving or entering because gale-force winds were expected. The notice, called “Condition Zulu,” requires all freight-handling to stop and tells vessels headed for Morehead City to divert to another port.
Maria’s center had sustained winds of 75 mph Tuesday afternoon, when it was175 miles southeast of Cape Hatteras, and those went out about 105 miles, the National Hurricane Center said.
Tropical-storm-force winds were reaching out to about 210 miles, forecasters said.
The Outer Banks forecast called for sustained winds of 35-45 mph and gusts of 50-60 mph.
“Visitors on Hatteras Island should pack all of their belongings and depart as soon as possible, before conditions deteriorate and driving becomes hazardous,” Dare County said in a statement. “Be sure to communicate with your accommodations provider before leaving.”
Dare County Public Schools are closed on Tuesday. Hyde County School dismissed students at Carteret County Schools announced that school would dismiss three hours early on Tuesday “due to possible high winds from Hurricane Maria.”
The ferry from Cedar Island to Ocracoke and back at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. were canceled on Monday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation Ferry Division.
Maria is expected to cause overwash and flooding, according to the statement.
“Motorists should proceed with caution, drive slowly through standing water, and stay off Highway 12 during periods of high tide,” officials advised.
In the Triangle, ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said, “Maria will throw clouds our way” on Tuesday and might produce scattered rain showers.
The Outer Banks could see up to 2 inches of rain through Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maria is expected to weaken to a tropical storm Tuesday night or Wednesday.
The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.
Dangerous ocean conditions, including large waves and life-threatening rip currents, also are expected.
