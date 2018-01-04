The burning car is back! Snow, the South, and a social media wit storm

Social media well documented Winter Storm Grayson as it churned up the Southeast coast Wednesday evening and early Thursday.
Grayson, like other storms this winter, was named based on popular baby names by The Weather Channel and weather.com.
The hurricane-like bomb cyclone prompted plenty of jabs at how Southerners react to snow and wintry forecasts.
The South right now#WinterStormGrayson pic.twitter.com/HHHy3gnFqm— Star Wars (@StarWarsGreats) January 3, 2018
Some jumped at the chance to remind the world how Raleigh handled similar weather events in recent years.
#WinterStormGrayson arrives in NC later today. @NCNationalGuard already on alert. Stay safe & have a plan; no one wants this again. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/wnCKXO7i9z— Greg Gebhardt (@gregorygebhardt) January 3, 2018
Some meteorologists locked themselves out of the National Weather Service Raleigh forecast office, but managed to use a snowball to get back in.
How many 4casters does it take to remember how NOT to lock themselves out while measuring snow? Apparently more than 2. Luckily, a well-placed snowball against the 3rd floor window alerted others upstairs that colleagues were locked out in the cold/snow. #NoKeysPhonesWarmUpThrows pic.twitter.com/qNtyJSmNTP— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) January 4, 2018
In Greenville, police said a pair of suspects in Wednesday night vehicle break-ins forgot to consider they’d leave footprints in the snow.
“#gotem #cantmakethisstuffup #dynamicduo #footprintsinthesnow,” the police department wrote on Facebook.
Charleston looked like something out of a Thomas Kinkade painting.
What a winter wonderland in #Charleston at Market and Church. : @Trishrags #WinterStormGrayson pic.twitter.com/EfrkwnCtvM— Jen Carfagno (@JenCarfagno) January 3, 2018
Chapel Hill had a picturesque scene of its own.
January 4, 2018
Grayson was powerful enough to shut down the largest military installation in the United States early Thursday morning.
WEATHER UPDATE as of 6:35 a.m., 1/4/2018:#FortBragg is closed. Only emergency essential personnel need to report.— Fort Bragg (@FtBraggNC) January 4, 2018
Grayson sparked a snowman-making contest with the 82nd Airborne Division’s paratroopers around the world. With no snow available, a “sandbag snowman” emerged from Afghanistan.
“If you are able to safely do so, please build a snowman, put your beret on its head, and post a picture of it,” the 82nd Airborne posted on its Facebook page. “We need a new All American snowman pic. If you really want to be creative, carve an ‘AA’ patch into it.”
Ok....I think we have a winner. Best Airborne Snowman of the #snowday #Snowmageddon2018 pic.twitter.com/8sQUv8q26p— All American Division (@82ndABNDiv) January 4, 2018
One more entry in the All American #Snowman contest. From Afghanistan: the sandbag snowman. #snowday #Snowmageddon2018 pic.twitter.com/O9InaxC5HT— All American Division (@82ndABNDiv) January 4, 2018
Outer Banks photographer Rick Anderson reported near-hurricane wind gusts and lightning in Kill Devil Hills.
A wild night here on the Outer Banks! Heavy snow, wind gusts close to hurricane force, and even a couple of good lightning strikes! #obx #outerbanks #obxphotos #ncwx @wxbrad @JimCantore @EngelWX @MHendersonWTKR @JulieWilcoxWX pic.twitter.com/qt1RtBFQ2O— OBX Photos (@OBXPhotos) January 4, 2018
Just down the road, Sam Walker with The Outer Banks Voice reported high surf breaking on the Nags Head Pier, coating it with ice.
High surf breaking on Nags Head Pier this AM, coating it in ice (https://t.co/3jHwjk0zlS image) #snOBX pic.twitter.com/0BGgA9HkJK— Sam Walker OBX (@SamWalkerOBX) January 4, 2018
