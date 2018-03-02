More Videos

High winds whip the Outer Banks as nor'easter moves up the Atlantic coast 0:47

High winds whip the Outer Banks as nor'easter moves up the Atlantic coast

Pause
Check out the windy ABC11 weather forecast 0:54

Check out the windy ABC11 weather forecast

Could it hit 80 degrees this week in the Triangle? 2:06

Could it hit 80 degrees this week in the Triangle?

Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on the crazy temperature swings 0:47

Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on the crazy temperature swings

Watch the soggy ABC11 weather forecast 1:40

Watch the soggy ABC11 weather forecast

Iowa DOT releases video of deadly 50-car pileup 3:57

Iowa DOT releases video of deadly 50-car pileup

Will we get rain or snow on Super Bowl Sunday? 2:13

Will we get rain or snow on Super Bowl Sunday?

Will we snow or ice on Sunday? Watch the ABC11 forecast 2:28

Will we snow or ice on Sunday? Watch the ABC11 forecast

Proof that dinosaurs are cold blooded 0:17

Proof that dinosaurs are cold blooded

Dash cam video shows car in Detroit slamming into tow truck after sliding on ice 0:29

Dash cam video shows car in Detroit slamming into tow truck after sliding on ice

Accurate video from the towns of Duck and Nags Head, NC, shows high winds whipping the waters on the sound side of the Outer Banks. A nor'easter moving up the Atlantic coast is bringing high winds and heavy surf. Village Realty OBX
Accurate video from the towns of Duck and Nags Head, NC, shows high winds whipping the waters on the sound side of the Outer Banks. A nor'easter moving up the Atlantic coast is bringing high winds and heavy surf. Village Realty OBX

Weather

High wind and water on NC’s Outer Banks, but not like one photo suggests

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

March 02, 2018 01:39 PM

Coastal North Carolina faced high winds and waters Friday, but not to the degree some social media posts made it seem.

Storm- to gale-force winds and 20-foot seas were caused by a cold front moving in from the west and what has been deemed a nor’easter off the Atlantic coast, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm and high wind warnings were issued for all of the Outer Banks, and nearly all of the North Carolina coast.



Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Outer Banks photographer Alex Lex – who is known locally for posting photo illustrations that include real scenes from the Outer Banks with other, unrealistic elements added – took advantage of the opportunity the storm brought with it.

A photo posted to Facebook on Friday morning showed “40ft. waves hitting Outer Banks beach” at Kitty Hawk Pier. A live webcam of the pier showed otherwise.

In a few hours, the post had been shared more than 12,000 times.



Locals documented plenty of real effects of the storm on social media, too, showing flooding on the sound side of the barrier islands.



Sam Walker with The Outer Banks Voice posted photos showing water spilling over the Nags Head-Manteo Causeway Bridge, and flooding in Kill Devil Hills, Kitty Hawk and Avon.

Another local photographer, Rick Anderson, also posted more believable footage of the waves at Avalon Pier in Kill Devil Hills.

The coastal storm warning is in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, and the high wind warning until 6 p.m. Saturday.

The storm warning means winds of 55-72 mph are expected. The weather service’s Morehead City office reported sustained 34-46 mph northwest winds and gusts up to 63 mph early Friday morning.

“Winds will diminish Monday but elevated seas will persist into midweek,” the report said.

A high wind warning of gusts up to 60 mph also was issued for the northern Piedmont, including the Triangle, through 10 p.m. Friday, and north and west into the mountains.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

High winds whip the Outer Banks as nor'easter moves up the Atlantic coast 0:47

High winds whip the Outer Banks as nor'easter moves up the Atlantic coast

Pause
Check out the windy ABC11 weather forecast 0:54

Check out the windy ABC11 weather forecast

Could it hit 80 degrees this week in the Triangle? 2:06

Could it hit 80 degrees this week in the Triangle?

Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on the crazy temperature swings 0:47

Watch the ABC11 weather forecast for the latest on the crazy temperature swings

Watch the soggy ABC11 weather forecast 1:40

Watch the soggy ABC11 weather forecast

Iowa DOT releases video of deadly 50-car pileup 3:57

Iowa DOT releases video of deadly 50-car pileup

Will we get rain or snow on Super Bowl Sunday? 2:13

Will we get rain or snow on Super Bowl Sunday?

Will we snow or ice on Sunday? Watch the ABC11 forecast 2:28

Will we snow or ice on Sunday? Watch the ABC11 forecast

Proof that dinosaurs are cold blooded 0:17

Proof that dinosaurs are cold blooded

Dash cam video shows car in Detroit slamming into tow truck after sliding on ice 0:29

Dash cam video shows car in Detroit slamming into tow truck after sliding on ice

High winds whip the Outer Banks as nor'easter moves up the Atlantic coast

View More Video