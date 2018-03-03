Eastern NC rivers lost water as the Outer Banks gained it during wind storm

Photos taken at the mouths of rivers in Eastern North Carolina on Friday show the opposite effect a windstorm had at the Outer Banks.
Strong winds caused by a cold front from the west and a nor’easter that moved up the East Coast pushed (or pulled) water out of the rivers.
A tweet by the National Weather Service’s Morehead forecast office included a photo from television station WITN’s webcam at the historic Washington waterfront on the Pamlico River.
Several boats are shown beached, sitting on the riverbed. Next to the photo was a graph showing the Pamlico’s water level at Washington falling more than 4 feet below normal level.
Wow, amazing low water levels along the Pamlico River, seen here from Washington courtesy of @WITN. River gauge is reporting water levels over 5 ft below normal. Low water conditions also exist on other inland tidal waters including the Neuse, and will continue this wknd. #ncwx pic.twitter.com/V0AwKI1dpQ— NWS Newport/Morehead (@NWSMoreheadCity) March 2, 2018
By about 2 p.m. Friday, a record-low water depth of 5.43 feet below the normal was recorded on the U.S. 17 bridge, Washington Dockmaster Rick Brass told The Washington Daily News. The previous record was 4.7 feet below normal, the report said.
People took photos and videos of the low river, some taken from places that would normally be underwater.
Standing on the bottom of the Pamlico River 4 miles east of Washington, NC. About 250 ft from shore. pic.twitter.com/H2DNnpcC37— Jay Dees (@davenjm1) March 2, 2018
Pamlico River. #EasternNC Crystal Beach area.#Noreaster @NWSMoreheadCity @StormTrack12 @wnct9weather @EngelWX pic.twitter.com/ca371fNk3z— Keul Whitford (@KeulWhitford) March 2, 2018
It is not #moon landscape, it is the upper #Pamlico River blown out by the wind #nor'wester in Easter NC pic.twitter.com/ACOeCwApNE— Maximus Paulus (@croakerfish) March 2, 2018
Similar conditions were reported for the Neuse and Trent rivers in New Bern and parts of Pungo Creek in Belhaven, according to WITN.
New Bern resident Emily Edwards, who last summer captured video of a bottlenose dolphin in the Neuse River, posted on Friday “The #NeuseRiver disappeared!”
The #NeuseRiver disappeared! @NCWildlife @nchuntnfish pic.twitter.com/VyHsblbJlS— Emily (@emedwards422) March 2, 2018
