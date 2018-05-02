Fed up and on the march, NC teachers will storm Raleigh May 16

A sign reads "Because education matters, #redfored" as thousands of teachers and supporters begin their rally from the amphitheater at Civic Center Park in Denver, Colo., on Friday, April 27, 2018. About 2,000 teachers went to the Capitol on Thursday and up to 10,000 people were expected at Friday's events. North Carolina public school teachers plan a similar demonstration in Raleigh when the legislature convenes on May 16. Dougal Brownlie The Gazette via AP