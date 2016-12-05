Trump says ‘Thank you,’ but his actions say, ‘Fooled you’

President-elect Donald Trump will roll into Fayetteville today as part of his “thank you” tour of key states that won him the White House. He certainly should be grateful for the mostly white and working-class voters who put him over the top in North Carolina, a state that some polls showed Hillary Clinton winning.
Saying “thank you” is always right, but Trump’s moves since the election seem to be saying “fooled you.” His top appointments and others under consideration are a mix of billionaires, hard-right Republicans and generals. It’s not a group that appears concerned with the needs of working people.
Trump did save some 800 jobs that Carrier was planning to send to Mexico, but it came at the cost of $7 million in tax breaks granted by the Carrier plant’s home state, Indiana.
Meanwhile, Trump has been vague about a court ruling striking down President Obama’s overtime rules that would have raised the threshold for overtime pay from $23,660 to $47,476. Trump supports right-to work laws that undermine unions and he has flip-flopped on supporting a higher federal minimum wage.
It’s still unclear whether the president elected by workers will prove an anti-worker president, but the early signs are that Trump is listening to the wealthy and big corporations even as he says “thank you” to working people.
