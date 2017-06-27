6/28 Letters: Minimum-wage jobs are ‘entry points, not final destinations’

“Minimum wage housing woes” (June 15) lamented the fact that someone working full time at a minimum-wage job could not afford a two-bedroom home. It included the following sentence: “Such diligence is supposed to produce a living, one that enables someone to provide for a family and have a roof and food and other necessities.”
That is an incredible assertion. Minimum-wage jobs are an entry point for those with no significant job skills or experience, not a final destination. Until one has progressed to a higher-paying job, it would be irresponsible to take on the financial burden of a spouse and children. Many of these “starter” jobs are held by young people who are still supported by their parents. Others are renting rooms or sharing an apartment. They certainly don’t need a two-bedroom home.
Andrew Barclay
Cary
Brunch bill helps all
Regarding “Bill to relax ‘blue laws’ advances in House” (June 25): On one occasion the proposed “brunch bill” would have saved Holy Communion for my church and its members. I was asked very late one Saturday to bring the wine and bread for communion the next day. I left home early Sunday morning and went into a grocery store with naive expectations of purchasing the communion wine on my way to services.
I was stopped at the check-out register, and no amount of explaining or begging could ease the rules. We served grape juice that day.
Anne Hopkins
Chapel Hill
No benefits, no employees
Regarding “State retiree health coverage to end for future N.C. employees” (June 24): No health care coverage for state employees in 2021? With all the universities in North Carolina, fewer graduates will apply for state jobs and the state will lose an extremely valuable asset. How will North Carolina hire teachers, park rangers, police officers and state troopers?
Benefits are a real incentive to apply for state jobs. This bill is absolute stupidity. People will find jobs in other states with benefits. Are Republicans trying clear population and intelligence out of this state? Will Republican politicians fill the state jobs no one applies for?
Tom Oriel
Garner
Keep Energy Star
Regarding “Don’t unplug ENERGY STAR; it saves energy and money” (June 22): Energy Star labeling of energy-efficient appliances is a 25-year-old bipartisan public/private partnership program that costs a fraction of the billions it saves. It is good for the consumer, business and is environmentally beneficial. It has served its purpose.
Clearly we should get rid of this governmental interference designed to improve product quality and provide reliable and easy-to-understand information. It clashes with the partisan gridlock that is just so very entertaining.
Cosette Singh
Raleigh
