UNC's Luke Maye has worked out with two NBA teams. But will he stay in the draft?

Luke Maye completed his second NBA workout last week, and he hopes teams can see what he brings to the table.





The UNC forward worked out with the Atlanta Hawks on Monday, after working out with the Oklahoma Thunder last week. Maye said both workouts had their strengths and weaknesses, though he did not elaborate on what those were.





“I think the biggest thing I bring is I make shots, I compete and I have a high basketball IQ,” Maye told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday after his workout. “And a team player.”

Maye, a 6-8, 240-pound forward, was the Tar Heels' second-leading scorer last season. He averaged 16.9 points per game and 10.1 rebounds. Maye won first-team All-ACC honors, and won the team’s most improved player award at the end-of-season banquet.

Maye increased his scoring average by 11.4 points per game from his sophomore to his junior season. However, he did not get an invite to the NBA combine. The NBA announced 69 players were expected to attend the combine that starts May 16.





A combine invite could have exposed him to more scouts of NBA teams, and could have helped his potential draft stock if he were to stay in the draft.

“But it wasn’t meant to be, and I’m just going to go from there,” Maye said.





Maye announced he was entering the NBA draft on April 23, but would not hire an agent. Maye is expected to return for his senior season and will likely be a focal point in UNC’s offense like he was last season. If Maye decides to stay in the draft and not return to the Tar Heels, it would be a huge blow for UNC. Maye's potential replacements did not average more than 3.6 points per game last season.





Players have until 11:59 p.m. on May 30 to withdraw from the NBA draft list to remain eligible for college.





Maye said he does not know when he will make a decision of whether he will stay in the draft or remove his name from the draft list.