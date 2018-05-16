Where UNC, Duke players stand in latest NBA draft projections, now that pick order is set

Tuesday’s draft lottery leaves a slightly better idea of which players may end up with which teams once the dust settles at the NBA Draft.

The Phoenix Suns get the No. 1 pick in the June 21 draft for the first time, and have ties to top options Deandre Ayton from Arizona, international player Luka Doncic and Duke’s Marvin Bagley III, the Associated Press reports.

But in the NBA’s consensus mock draft released Wednesday, seven of the 10 mock drafts used for the compilation have Ayton going first to the Suns, Doncic going second to the Sacramento Kings, and Bagley going third to the Atlanta Hawks.

Prior to the lottery, several mock drafts had Bagley headed to the Dallas, which now has the No. 5 pick. That scenario would create a Mavericks team led by players from each major Triangle school – with the former Blue Devil joining former N.C. State star guard Dennis Smith Jr. and former UNC forward Harrison Barnes.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse as Duke's Marvin Bagley III slam in two over Syracuse's Bourama Sidibe during the Blue Devils' victory over Syracuse in the Midwest Regional Semifinal at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Friday, March 23, 2018. Ethan Hyman

Half of the mock drafts now project Texas center Mohamed Bamba going fifth to Dallas, and none have Bagley joining the Mavs.

The other Duke big man, Wendell Carter Jr., shows up at No. 6 (Orlando Magic) in mock drafts by NBADraft.net, Sports Illustrated and NetScouts, and at No. 9 (New York Knicks) on the lists by SB Nation, CBS Sports and Basketball Insiders.

The consensus mock draft projects Carter going at No. 8, to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Where might other Triangle players land out of the 60 picks in the draft?

Gary Trent Jr. is listed 21st (Utah Jazz) by NBADraft.net, 26th (Philadelphia 76ers) by NetScouts; 27th (Boston Celtics) by Basketball Insiders, 28th (Golden State Warriors) by Bleacher Report, and 51st (New Orleans Pelicans) by Sports Illustrated.

Grayson Allen is listed 26th (Philadelphia 76ers) by CBS Sports, 35th (Orlando Magic) by NBADraft.net and Sports Illustrated, and 38th (Philadelphia 76ers) by NetScouts.

SHARE COPY LINK Duke senior Grayson Allen looks back at his time with the Blue Devils after his final game, an overtime loss to Kansas in the NCAA Tournament Midwest Regional Final at CenturyLink Center in Omaha, Neb. Sunday, March 25, 2018. NCAA

Trevon Duval is listed 30th (Atlanta Hawks) by NBADraft.net, 41st (Orlando Magic) by NetScouts, and 49th (San Antonio Spurs) by Sports Illustrated.

UNC rising senior Luke Maye plans to test the draft waters. Outgoing Tar Heels Joel Berry and Theo Pinson were initially snubbed by the NBA Draft combine, but Pinson was later extended an invitation. None of the players show up on a list as being drafted.