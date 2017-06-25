‘He made a positive impact’: ECU mourns Domonique Lennon, killed in Raleigh shooting

Anthony Domonique Lennon made a positive impact and was a valuable leader during his time as a part of the East Carolina University Pirate defense, according to the university and his former coach.
On Saturday, his family, former teammates, friends, high school and university were mourning his loss and offering condolences to his family. His high school teammates set up a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for a college fund for his son.
Lennon, 24, of Suffolk, Va., was killed in a shooting behind a popular Caribbean restaurant, Bahama Breeze, on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh Friday night.
There were many people in the parking lot when police said Lennon became the clear target of 10 or more gunshots while he was outside the restaurant.
No one else was injured, police said. Lennon was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives still are investigating, but Bill McGregor, Raleigh police watch commander, said Saturday that police think there was more than one shooter, given the number of shots fired and other information gathered in the investigation. Police had no updates as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
Lennon earned three letters as a defensive back for the Pirates from 2011-15.
“East Carolina University, the athletics department and Pirate football program are saddened by the tragic passing of Domonique Lennon,” the university said in a statement. “He made a positive impact on many people during his time as a student athlete at ECU and earned the respect of both his teammates and coaches. We extend our condolences to Domonique's family, friends and all those who knew and loved him.”
Lennon was a valuable leader during a time when the team was losing much of its starting defensive veterans, former head coach Ruffin McNeill told The Daily Reflector in 2014, Lennon’s junior season.
Lennon started all 14 games as a junior and appeared in all 12 as a senior in 2015, according to the university.
A GoFundMe has been set up to raise money to start a college fund for Lennon’s son, Landon. The his high school team – the 2009 Nansemond-Suffolk Academy varsity football team – started the campaign.
The campaign was nearing its goal of $4,000, raising nearly $,3800 in less than 24 hours.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments