Trying not to jinx UNC, Roy Cooper picks out-of-state NCAA tournament winner

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama released his NCAA tournament bracket picks with a national title game between ACC rivals Duke and North Carolina. He has the Tar Heels winning it all.
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper didn’t follow his lead, instead choosing a Final Four with only one team from the state – and it’s not UNC.
Last year Cooper picked the Tar Heels to beat Oklahoma to win the NCAA tournament. He ended up being right about one thing: UNC did make it to the championship game. However, the Tar Heels ended up losing to Villanova on a last-second shot.
Cooper tweeted on Thursday, “I’m afraid I jinxed the Tar Heels last year. Let’s hope reverse jinx works this year.”
His Final Four this year? Duke, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky.
His championship game? Arizona vs. Kentucky – with the Wildcats taking the title.
We’ll know by April 3 if his strategy worked.
Here’s a look at his bracket.
Check out Governor Cooper's full bracket here: pic.twitter.com/Y93NTyOd5J— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) March 16, 2017
