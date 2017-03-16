ACC

March 16, 2017 2:19 PM

Trying not to jinx UNC, Roy Cooper picks out-of-state NCAA tournament winner

By Jessaca Giglio

jmgiglio@newsobserver.com

On Wednesday, former President Barack Obama released his NCAA tournament bracket picks with a national title game between ACC rivals Duke and North Carolina. He has the Tar Heels winning it all.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper didn’t follow his lead, instead choosing a Final Four with only one team from the state – and it’s not UNC.

Last year Cooper picked the Tar Heels to beat Oklahoma to win the NCAA tournament. He ended up being right about one thing: UNC did make it to the championship game. However, the Tar Heels ended up losing to Villanova on a last-second shot.

Cooper tweeted on Thursday, “I’m afraid I jinxed the Tar Heels last year. Let’s hope reverse jinx works this year.”

His Final Four this year? Duke, Arizona, Kansas and Kentucky.

His championship game? Arizona vs. Kentucky – with the Wildcats taking the title.

We’ll know by April 3 if his strategy worked.

Here’s a look at his bracket.

Related content

ACC

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UNC’s Roy Williams on why Joel Berry sat for so long against Duke

View more video

Sports Videos