Obama releases tournament bracket: Has UNC over Duke in national championship

Former President Barack Obama didn’t disappoint in his pick for the next NCAA national champion.
The Obama Foundation posted Wednesday on Twitter the 44th president’s NCAA men’s and women’s tournament brackets -- complete with his signature. And he’s got North Carolina beating Duke to win it all.
In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi— The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017
Obama is no stranger to picking the Tar Heels to win the tournament. He picked UNC to win the national championship in 2009, which they did, and in 2012.
He also picked the Tar Heels to lose to the Kansas in the championship game 2016. The Tar Heels ended up losing to Villanova on a last-second shot.
In the men’s bracket this year, Obama has Duke, UNC, Kansas and Arizona in the Final Four, with No. 1 seed UNC beating No. 2 seed Duke in the title game.
In the women’s bracket, Obama mistakenly adds “North Carolina” to his bracket instead of N.C. State. But he has what we assume is the Wolfpack losing in the Round of 32 to Texas.
Obama picked Connecticut to beat Notre Dame in that national championship game. He has Duke women’s team in the Final 8.
Each year during his presidency, Obama filled out a bracket and revealed his choices game-by-game on ESPN. President Donald Trump has declined to carry on the tradition.
