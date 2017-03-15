Obama releases tournament bracket: Has UNC over Duke in national championship

5:35 UNC's Roy Williams: 'I've been criticized for 29 years for not calling timeouts' Pause

1:28 UNC's Joel Berry on Duke: 'I would love to get revenge on them again'

3:58 UNC's Roy Williams after loss to Duke: 'Right now, I'm really ticked'

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

2:01 What Wes Durham learned from his father Woody

2:58 Gen. Neller on Marine Corps social media misconduct: 'We have a problem'

3:33 Former Gov. McCrory chased down D.C. alley by people shouting 'Shame!'

3:34 HB2: A timeline for North Carolina’s controversial law

2:35 Two ways Trump proposes to change America's health care