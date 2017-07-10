Why one-and-done is still the preferred path to the pros

Maybe it’s just a trick of the calendar, events crammed into a short period creating an impression of connectedness. Or maybe we’re just paying closer attention this year as the calendar reveals the basketball continuum from preps to pros, an intertwining that, like America’s nasty political status quo, offends everyone and satisfies no one except those who prosper most.
Consider all that’s packed into a single month and all that’s been revealed, commencing on June 12 when Golden State became the NBA champion for the second time in three years. In between those dominating efforts the champ was Cleveland, the Warriors’ finals rival in each of the past three seasons.
Both teams’ 2017 rosters reflected a wide range of paths to prominence, confounding a sense that early departures and high picks command the pro game. Only Cleveland teammates LeBron James and Kyrie Irving were No. 1 selections in past drafts. Of 26 players on both squads, eight left college as underclassmen compared to 14 juniors and seniors.
One-and-done wonders Kevin Durant of Golden State and Cleveland’s Irving, Kevin Love and Tristan Thompson were outnumbered by six second-round picks. Players dropping to the second round may feel slighted, and won’t sign lucrative deals right out of the gate, but they’re hardly doomed to obscurity or penury. Just ask Warriors starter Draymond Green and Cavalier reserve Kyle Korver, recent recipient of a three-year, $21 million contract. Golden State even found playing time for a pair of players who weren’t drafted at all, among them North Carolina product James Michael McAdoo.
When the NBA draft was held on June 22, 10 days after the Warriors finished their 16-1 playoff run, the theme was far less egalitarian. An overwhelming number of one-and-done collegians were taken in the first round, a record 16 of 30. Two more freshmen, including Duke’s Frank Jackson, went in the second round. Current rules that essentially set the minimum draft-eligible age at a year past high school graduation went into effect in 2006, when two freshmen were picked. The following draft saw eight single-season collegians go in the first round, among them Durant, the ’17 finals MVP.
The just-concluded stampede of yearlings extended a recent phenomenon – it was the third straight draft in which at least 11 freshmen were taken in the first round. Conversely, only five upperclassmen were chosen among this year’s top 30, fewest in the one-and-done era. With NBA money more plentiful than ever, getting as quickly as possible to a second contract or even a third encourages gifted players to do their developing in the pros, not college.
July 1 marked the start of NBA free-agent signings, with the early returns showing former Duke sharpshooter J.J. Redick, a four-year Blue Devil, landing a one-year deal with Philadelphia for $23 million. The rush to riches was headlined by Stephen Curry’s $201.1 million, five-year contract, largest in NBA history, to keep him with Golden State. Curry was among 14 upperclassmen taken in the first round in 2009, compared with four one-and-done players. That was the last year seniors outnumbered freshmen in the opening round, and the last time a freshman wasn’t chosen first.
One breathtaking salary announcement after another marked the week as pros switched teams with the relative ease of, well, college graduate students. Yet, outlandish as they were by ordinary standards, NBA contracts paled in comparison to, say, the $64.5 million earned in 2016 alone by former University of Miami defensive tackle, CFL player and pro wrestler Dwayne Johnson, tops among actors worldwide, according to Forbes magazine. At another level entirely, the head of Walmart U.S. E-commerce topped corporate executives in total compensation in 2016 at $237 million, according to CNBC.
July 1 also saw the start of the NBA Summer League, now entirely televised. Viewers were immediately given a peek at top pick Markelle Fultz of Philadelphia. The guard played at Washington for former coach Lorenzo Romar, whose program surprisingly produced five one-and-doners over the past 11 seasons, matching Texas for sixth-most. Kentucky leads all schools with 21 single-year players since 2006, with Duke second at nine and UCLA third at seven.
Much as Mike Krzyzewski opposed ACC expansion in the mid-2000s, then adjusted publicly as a self-described “team player,” so the Duke coach obviously has come to terms with the truncated college careers that irked him when the quick exit rule was instituted. “I’ve always been against the one-and-done,” he proclaimed in 2009, calling it “fool’s gold” to force players into a collegiate culture for eight months as freshmen.
That won’t stop Krzyzewski and staff from hitting the road beginning this week to scout impatient aspirants like the five freshmen first-rounders Duke produced over the past three years. Tomorrow the NBA Summer League wraps up. The following day a so-called “live period” starts in which college coaches can go on the road to watch prep prospects in action. This year, by some arcane reasoning, the in-person scouting opportunities are limited to three 96-hour spurts that end on July 30. “The NCAA has the Midas touch – in reverse,” notes Tom Konchalski, a longtime recruiting expert.
The NCAA certainly doesn’t have a monopoly on perplexing rules. Through 2005 players could skip college entirely and jump to the pros; as recently as 2004 eight high schoolers were first-round picks, including top choice Dwight Howard, now with Charlotte. Three players who did forgo college appeared in this year’s finals – James, the top pick from 2003; his Cleveland teammate J.R. Smith, who’d signed a letter of intent to attend UNC; and Golden State’s Shaun Livingston, originally a Duke signee.
The NBA players’ union still prefers allowing direct leaps from high school, but accepted consecutive long-term agreements mandating a one-year stopover in college until players turn 19. The NBA, according to commissioner Adam Silver, would like to raise the minimum age to at least 20. “I think we all agreed that we need to make a change,” Silver said prior to this year’s finals. He envisioned revising the one-and-done rule within the next year, with everyone from college representatives to agents at the table.
“My sense is it’s not working for anyone,” Silver said of the present arrangement. “It’s not working certainly from the college coaches and athletic directors I hear from. They’re not happy with the current system. And they know our teams aren’t happy, either, in part because they don’t necessarily think that the players coming into the league are getting the kind of training that they would expect to see among top draft picks in the league.” In fact, said Silver, veterans tell him “the young players aren’t coming in game-ready in the way that they were coming out of college.”
If veterans want more accomplished teammates, and a more stable league, they can direct their union to embrace a system akin to baseball, with prospects either enjoying the freedom to go pro directly from high school or committing to develop their skills in college for a set number of years. The danger is that restoration of eligibility straight from high school might further undermine impressionable teens’ scholastic pursuits and reinforce a system where money and manipulation hold sway.
Solutions that come back to bite the next generation may be convenient, but they’re not really solutions at all.
Comments