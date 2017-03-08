Duke holds on to beat Clemson, 79-72

5:26 Krzyzewski discusses Duke's 90-83 loss to rival UNC at the Smith Center Pause

2:34 Krzyzewski lauds team and dismisses stories of Duke being in a "slump" after home finale

2:30 UNC's Justin Jackson credits Duke's toughness

3:12 UNC's Roy Williams on facing Duke in the regular season finale

3:00 UNC's Pinson says Tar Heels must get better after loss to Duke

1:16 Cameron Crazies ready for UNC game

1:09 Journey to the Tourney: Duke's March Madness history

2:18 Duke's Coach K on facing UNC and trying to stop Brice Johnson

2:10 UNC's Roy Williams discusses loss to rival Duke