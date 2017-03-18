Duke vs. South Carolina: How to watch and what to know

No. 2 Duke vs. No. 7 South Carolina
When: 8:40 p.m., Sunday
Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.
TV: TNT
Projected starting lineups
Duke (28-8)
G Frank Jackson 10.8 ppg, 1.7 apg
G Luke Kennard 19.8 ppg, 5.2 rpg
G Matt Jones 7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
F Jayson Tatum 16.9 ppg, 7.5 rpg
F Amile Jefferson 10.8 ppg, 8.2 rpg
South Carolina (23-10)
G P.J. Dozier 13.9 ppg, 2.9 apg
G Duane Notice 10.1 ppg, 2.4 rpg
G Sindarius Thornwell 21.3 ppg, 7.3 rpg
F Chris Silva 9.8 ppg, 5.6 rpg
F Maik Kotsar 6 ppg, 5 rpg
Three things to know
▪ Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said South Carolina senior guard Sindarius Thornwell is “the best, unheralded, great player in the country.” The SEC player of the year averaged 21.3 points. He was 10-of-19 in South Carolina’s first-round win over Marquette Friday, combining with sophomore guard P.J. Dozier for 50 points.
▪ The Blue Devils have to be strong with the ball in what will be like a home game for the Gamecocks. South Carolina scored 25 points off turnovers, 16 on fast breaks and 13 second-chance points in its win over Marquette.
▪ Duke hired Krzyzewski 37 years ago Saturday. Gamecocks coach Frank Martin said he patterned his defensive philosophy after Krzyzewski’s Duke teams.
Jessika Morgan
