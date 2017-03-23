Duke’s Chase Jeter transferring

Another day, another departure for Duke’s basketball team.
But this one is a transfer.
Sophomore center Chase Jeter plans to continue his career at another school, Duke announced on Thursday.
The 6-10 Jeter played only 16 games this season as he dealt with ankle and back injuries.
The news comes one day after freshman forward Jayson Tatum announced he’s leaving for the NBA.
“Chase has been an outstanding young man in our program for the last two years,” Duke head coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a statement released by Duke. “He has been one of our top academic performers since he arrived on campus. Unfortunately, he was held back this season due to injury. We wish nothing but the absolute best for Chase and his family.”
A Las Vegas native, Jeter started six games early this season when freshmen Harry Giles and Marques Bolden were out with leg injuries. When senior forward Amile Jefferson missed two games at Florida State and Louisville in January due to a foot injury, Jeter played 25 minutes against the Seminoles and 17 against the Cardinals.
Duke lost both games. On Jan. 23, Duke announced that Jeter had gone through a procedure to address a herniated disc. He didn’t appear in a another game.
For the season, he averaged 2.6 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 14.9 minutes per appearance.
“I have loved my time at Duke, getting a world-class education and competing alongside my brothers every day,” Jeter said in a statement released by Duke. “After careful consideration, I decided it would be best for me to transfer to a school closer to home. I’ve made long-lasting relationships here and I want to thank my teammates and coaches for the support they’ve given me over the last two years.”
Jeter played in 48 career games for Duke, finishing his career with averages of 2.1 points and 2.2 rebounds in 10.3 minutes per game.
Comments