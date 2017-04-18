Duke coaching staff one of four schools to visit five-star recruit Kevin Knox this week

The race for Kevin Knox II is heating up as the regular signing period gets underway.

Knox, who lives in Tampa Bay, will have an in-home visit with the Duke coaching staff Wednesday at 8 p.m. until 9:15 p.m., his dad said in a text message Tuesday morning.

The Duke in-home visit is one of four he will have this week. The others include Florida State Tuesday at 6 p.m., Kentucky at 8 p.m. that Tuesday, and Missouri at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

“In my opinion, like with coach (Mike) Krzyzewski, what we’re on the same page is really just Kevin having a great opportunity to be special like we think he can be,” Kevin Knox Sr., Knox’s dad, said in an interview with The News & Observer earlier this month.

The elder Knox did not say whether his son would have an in-home visit with the North Carolina coaching staff. UNC was also on his list of final five schools.

Knox, a 6-9, 203-pound wing player, is the No. 8 recruit in the class of 2017, according to 247sports.com’s composite rankings. He was a McDonald’s All-American this season.

The five-star prospect averaged 28.9 points per game this season for Tampa Catholic, and 11.3 rebounds. He also had 2 blocks per game and 2.2 steals, and led Tampa Catholic to Florida’s 5A state championship game.

Knox made an impression on basketball fans in the Triangle when he won the John Wall Invitational’s Most Outstanding Player at Broughton High School in December. One of his biggest highlight’s was hitting a game-winning buzzer-beating shot against Cary High School.

Knox is expected to make a decision by early May.