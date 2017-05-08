Duke moves forward after recruit Kevin Knox picks Kentucky

Duke pitched big things, based on the program’s big history, to Kevin Knox yet still struck out.
The 6-8, 203-pound forward from Tampa, a five-star recruit with plenty of athleticism, could have fit right in with Duke’s list of one-and-done wing players like Jabari Parker, Justise Winslow, Brandon Ingram and Jayson Tatum.
All were forwards with perimeter skills. All stayed one season at Duke and were first-round picks in the NBA (except Tatum, who is projected to be a first-round pick next month).
But Knox passed on a chance to join that prestigious list, instead committing to play at Kentucky when he made his announcement on Saturday night.
Knox made his commitment news on Twitter. Later, on the same venue, Ingram posted his feelings.
“High school kid Knox would’ve been perfect in that role.. Position-less,” Ingram wrote.
BIG BLUE NATION LETS GO⚪️⚪️ #BBN pic.twitter.com/FiRjA7DlGq— Kev‼️ (@kevin_knox23) May 6, 2017
High school kid Knox would've been perfect in that role.. position-less— Brandon X. Ingram (@B_Ingram13) May 7, 2017
With that said, and the decision done, Duke now moves forward without Knox as it plans next season’s team.
In reaction to Knox’s decision, Duke offered 6-7 small forward Jordan Tucker, a senior at Wheeler High School in Marietta, Ga., on Sunday. Tucker, a four-star recruit, has Indiana, Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Oregon among his finalists.
Either way Tucker goes, Knox’s decision certainly means senior guard Grayson Allen, at 6-5, figures to be in line to get far more shots than he did last season when Luke Kennard and Tatum were Duke’s two leading scorers before turning professional.
Sharing Duke’s scoring load with Ingram during the 2015-16 season as a sophomore, Allen averaged 21.6 points per game. He averaged 14.3 shot attempts and seven free throw attempts per game.
During a junior season plagued by injury and controversy, with Kennard and Tatum taking the most shots for Duke, Allen averaged just 10.5 shot attempts and 4.7 free throw attempts per game. His scoring average, naturally, dropped to 14.5 points per game.
At this point, with 6-5 guard Frank Jackson still in the draft pool without having hired an agent, Duke’s backcourt features Allen and incoming five-star recruit Gary Trent Jr., a 6-5 shooting guard. Jordan Goldwire, a 6-2 point guard rated a three-star recruit, signed with Duke a week ago to add depth. Duke also has 6-6 wing player Jack White, the Australian who saw limited playing time as a freshman last season.
The Blue Devils still hope to land 6-3 Trevon Duval, a five-star recruit and the No. 1-rated point guard in the incoming class, when he makes his recruiting decision.
A backcourt of Duval, Trent and Allen would be powerful offensively. Defensively it could be a problem as Duval and Trent adjust to the college game, however.
Duke’s interior rotation, at this point, will be built around sophomore Marques Bolden and freshman Wendell Carter. Both were five-star high school players.
Bolden suffered a lower left leg injury early in his freshman season and was rarely a factor for the Blue Devils. The coaching staff, though, believes the 6-11, 245-pound Bolden could return to his standout form as a sophomore with strong offseason work.
The 6-10 Carter enters Duke as a possible one-and-done talent. If he lives up to that advanced billing, that’s a strong frontcourt for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski to build his team around.
Duke remains in the running for another five-star player, 6-11, 207-pound center Mohamed Bamba of New York. He would only add to a strong frontcourt that lacks depth after Harry Giles turned pro after one season while Chase Jeter and Sean Obi transferred.
