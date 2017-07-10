Duke basketball prepared to open ACC schedule in early December this season

Duke has finalized its nonconference men’s basketball schedule and has left openings in December where it expects to have two ACC games.
The school announced Monday it will open the season Nov. 10 against Elon and play Nov 11 against Utah Valley State at Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Notably, the Blue Devils have left open dates, Dec. 9-10, in anticipation of opening ACC play that weekend. That’s before the team takes its annual break from games for final exams, which are from Dec. 13-18.
The ACC has informed Duke it could have two league games in December this season. At least one could be played before final exams with the other later in the month, after the Christmas holiday.
It’s also possible the first two ACC games would be later in December after final exams. Under this scenario, Duke wouldn’t have a game between its Dec. 5 home game with Saint Francis (Pa.) and its Dec. 20 nonconference game with Evansville.
The league has yet to finalize the men’s basketball schedule with its television partners, but Duke has December openings built in for league games both before and after final exams.
The Blue Devils are getting an early jump on the season with an August trip to the Dominican Republic for exhibitions with that country’s national team Aug. 20 and Aug. 23.
Duke’s Countdown to Craziness event at Cameron Indoor Stadium is Oct. 20 and the Blue Devils play home exhibitions with reigning NCAA Division II national champion Northwest Missouri State on Oct. 27 and Bowie State on Nov. 4.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski enters the season with 998 wins as the Blue Devils’ head coach and an NCAA Division I men’s record 1,071 wins overall. He’ll notch his 1,000th win at Duke if the Blue Devils handle Elon and Utah Valley State in those first two games of the season.
After that, Duke heads to the Champions Classic to play Michigan State on Nov. 14. This year’s event will be held at Chicago’s United Center.
Duke has two more November home games against Southern on Nov. 17 and Furman on Nov. 20 before heading to Portland for the PK80 - Phil Knight Invitational tournament. The Blue Devils will play three games in Portland between Nov. 23-26, beginning with Portland State on Nov. 23.
Duke’s ACC/Big Ten Challenge game this season is at Indiana on Nov. 29.
The Blue Devils play non-conference home games with South Dakota and Saint Francis on Dec. 2 and Dec. 5 before opening ACC play the following weekend.
In addition to Evansville, Duke also has a nonconference game with St. John’s on Feb. 3 at Madison Square Garden to break up its ACC schedule.
Steve Wiseman: 919-419-6671, @stevewisemanNC
Duke’s nonconference basketball schedule
Aug. 20 - at Dominican Republic National Team, Santiago, Domincan Republic (exhibition)
Aug. 23 -- at Dominican Republic National Team, Santo Domingo, Domincan Republic (exhibition)
Oct. 27 -- Northwest Missouri State (exhibition)
Nov. 4 -- Bowie State (exhibition)
Nov. 10 -- Elon
Nov. 11 -- Utah Valley
Nov. 14 -- vs Michigan State#
Nov. 17 -- Southern
Nov. 20 -- Furman
Nov. 23 -- vs. Portland State*
Nov. 24 -- vs. Butler or Texas*
Nov. 26 -- vs. Florida or Stanford or Gonzaga or Ohio State*
Nov. 29 -- at Indiana (Big Ten/ACC Challenge)
Dec. 2 -- South Dakota
Dec. 5 -- St. Francis (Pa.)
Dec. 20 -- Evansville
Feb. 3 -- at St. John’s
(#) -- Champions Classic, United Center, Chicago
(*) -- PK80 - Phil Knight Invitational, Portland, Oregon
ACC games (Dates TBA)
Home/Road: North Carolina, Wake Forest , Virginia Tech, Pitt
Home: Florida State, Virginia, Louisville, Syracuse, Notre Dame
Road: Miami, Georgia Tech, Clemson, NC State, Boston College
