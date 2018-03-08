These four Duke basketball signees will play together for the first time next month

The 2018 Jordan Brand Classic roster was released on Thursday, and for the first time the four Duke signees will play on the same team.

The “Home” team will feature future Blue Devils R.J. Barrett (No. 1, class of 2018), Cam Reddish (No. 2), Zion Williamson (No. 3) and Tre Jones (No. 8). All four players, ranked in the top team according to 247Sports, have committed to play basketball at Duke next season.





Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The group will play in the McDonald’s All-American game on March 29 in Atlanta, but won’t be on the same teams. Barrett and Williamson will play on the East roster in the McDonald’s game, while Jones and Reddish will play for the West team.





The Jordan Brand Classic, which will be played on April 8 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, will give Duke fans a preview of the quartet before next season. The incoming Blue Devils class is ranked No. 1 in the country, according to 247Sports. Duke has had the top class in the country for three straight seasons.





North Carolina signees Nassir Little and Coby White will play on the “Away” team at the Jordan Brand Classic.



