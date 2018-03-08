UNC recruit Coby White wins NC Gatorade Player of the Year — again

For the second year in a row, Coby White is the N.C. Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year.

White, a Goldsboro native and North Carolina signee, recently wrapped up his four-year career at Greenfield School in Wilson and will play in the McDonald's All-American on March 28.

The 6-foot-5, 190-pound guard led Greenfield to a 25-10 record and runner-up finish in the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association 1A championship game.

He nearly averaged a triple-double this year: 31.1 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists per game and finished his career with 3,573 points, the most in NCISAA history and more than the N.C. High School Athletic Association mark held by Eastern Alamance's JamesOn Curry (3,307).

According to Gatorade's press release, White is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, has volunteered in local youth sports camps and has a 3.19 GPA.

White is the first two-time N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year since Ty Walker of New Hanover High won it in 2007 and 2008. The following nine winners were: Ravenscroft's Ryan Kelly (2009), Kinston's Reggie Bullock (2010), Christ School's Marshall Plumlee (2011), Upper Room Christian's Rodney Purvis (2012), J.F. Webb's Isaiah Hicks (2013), Northside Christian's Keyshawn Woods (2014), Trinity Christian's Dennis Smith Jr. (2015), High Point Christian's Bam Adebayo (2016) and White in 2017. Only Woods, now playing at Wake Forest, and White haven't yet played in the NBA or NBA G-League.

Like White, Bullock and Hicks were also UNC recruits.

White can now select a national or local youth sports organization to receive a $1,000 grant from Gatorade's Play It Forward Program.