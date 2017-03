Duke will have a different look next season without Jayson Tatum, the Blue Devils’ freshman wing who is expected to be an NBA lottery pick.

That’s why landing five-star forward Kevin Knox would be a key building block.

Knox, a 6-9, 205-pound wing player, met with Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski on Tuesday. Krzyzewski has told him to watch how Tatum fits into the offense and has said Knox can be a positionless player. Knox will make a decision in mid-April, his father, Kevin Knox, said.