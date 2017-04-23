Duke’s Frank Jackson declares for NBA draft, won’t hire agent

Duke freshman Frank Jackson will test the NBA waters, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.
The 6-3, 205-pound guard has declared for the NBA draft but will not hire an agent, which means he will go through the pre-draft process before he decides on whether or not he’ll return to Duke for his sophomore season. He has until June 12 to make his decision.
Duke freshmen forwards Harry Giles and Jayson Tatum and sophomore guard Luke Kennard have also declared for the draft.
Guard Grayson Allen will return for his senior season.
Jackson, who split point guard duties with Allen last season, averaged 10.9 points. He had 16 starts and played in 36 of 37 games for the Blue Devils.
“Frank has always wanted to be in the NBA,” his father Al said in the Tribune report. “He went to Duke for a variety of reasons, and we absolutely made the right decision. If he had gone anywhere else, we wouldn't have had to struggle with this decision. Frank would have been a one-and-done player with no doubt.”
Jackson was a high school star at Lone Peak High School in Highland, Utah, about 30 miles from Salt Lake City.
