As Duke's Gary Trent heads to NBA, his dad says: 'Y'all only saw my son do the speed limit'

Gary Trent Sr. knows what his son, former Duke freshman guard Gary Trent Jr., is capable of despite what some draft analysts will say.

The younger Trent announced he was heading to the NBA draft on Saturday morning. He is projected by NBAdraft.net to be picked at No. 16.

But according to ESPN, the 6-6, 209-pound guard, who averaged 14.5 points per game, while shooting 40 percent from behind the 3-point line, is projected to go in the second round of the NBA draft on June 21 in Brooklyn, N.Y.

"Y'all only saw my son do the speed limit," the elder Trent Sr. said in phone interview on Saturday.

He said his son, and Duke's other players had to sacrifice some of their abilities in order to try to win a national championship. Duke finished with a 28-9 record, and lost 85-81 in overtime to Kansas in the NCAA tournament's Elite 8. Trent Sr. said the way the system was designed, his son brought something that was needed and that's how he was used.

He used the analogy of a sports car with a top speed of 200 mph.

"If you take a Bugatti and put it on a pedestrian street, you're only allowed to use 60 miles per hour," the elder Trent said. "Because the car is driven at 60 miles per hour, does that mean it cannot go 200 miles per hour? That's how I feel about my son's talent."

Trent was arguably Duke's hottest player during the month of January, when ACC play kicked off. Through his first 13 conference games, Trent averaged 17.7 points per game, and was 46-for-80 (57.5 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

He broke J.J. Redick's freshman 3-point record at Duke with 97 3's this past season. Redick had 95 in 2003. But Trent Sr. assures that not all his son can do. He said he showed it in high school, and continued to work on his game at Duke.

Trent, who is from Columbus, Ohio, was one of the top players coming out of high school. He played his senior season at Prolific Prep in Napa, Calif, where he averaged 31.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game. He was a five-star recruit and ranked in the top 15 by most recruiting services.

"Gary was the best three-point shooter in the ACC," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a press release. "At the NBA level, that’s what they’re looking for. He has the size of a two-guard who will be able to fit in the NBA. We appreciate everything Gary brought to Duke Basketball and wish him the best as he begins his journey in professional basketball."

Trent Sr. said his son is without a doubt signing an agent. His son's dream has not been to make it in the NBA, but "to stay in the NBA," he said.