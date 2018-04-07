Duke freshman Gary Trent Jr. announces he will declare for the NBA draft

Gary Trent Jr. has become the latest Duke freshman to declare for the NBA draft.

Trent posted a video of his announcement on Instagram and Twitter Saturday morning. He will hire an agent and give up his college eligibility.

Trent, a 6-6, 209-pound guard was Duke's third leading scorer this past season. He averaged 14.5 points per game in 33.8 minutes per game. He also shot 40 percent from behind the 3-point line.

Duke freshmen Marvin Bagley III announced he was declaring for the draft last week, and Trevon Duval announced he was declaring earlier in the week. Wendell Carter Jr. is the only one of the Duke freshman expected to declare who has not made an announcement.

Trent was Duke's hottest player during the month of January. Through his first 13 conference games, Trent averaged 17.7 points per game, and was 46-for-80 (57.5 percent) from behind the 3-point line.

He broke J.J. Redick's Duke freshman record for 3-point field goals with 97. Redick had 95 in 2003.

"Gary was the best three-point shooter in the ACC," Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski said in a press release. "At the NBA level, that’s what they’re looking for. He has the size of a two-guard who will be able to fit in the NBA. We appreciate everything Gary brought to Duke Basketball and wish him the best as he begins his journey in professional basketball."

"Our team grew a lot this season and we bonded on and off the court, and these memories will last a lifetime," Trent said in a press release. "It has been a dream of mine, since I was a little kid, to play for Duke University and for Coach K. Now I'll set out to achieve another dream of mine and play in the NBA."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.