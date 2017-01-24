NC State’s Gottfried takes a chance on Kapita against Duke, and it pays off

Ted Kapita had not played a game in six days before Monday night’s at Duke.
N.C. State coach Mark Gottfried decided not to play the 6-8, 219-pound freshman forward in the last two games because he said he thought he had better matchups with BeeJay Anya.
But when Kapita’s number was called Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium, he made it count. Kapita recorded his first double-double of the season. He scored 14 points on 6 for 7 shooting, grabbed 10 rebounds in 19 minutes, and helped N.C. State (14-7, 3-5 ACC) upset No. 18 Duke (15-5, 3-4 ACC) 84-82.
“It’s about staying ready,” junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu said of his teammate. “He deserves it. He works hard. He prays hard and he finally got to show the world what he’s capable of.”
Kapita was not the player of the game. Save that one for Dennis Smith Jr., who had 32 points and 6 assists. But Kapita made a couple of put-back buckets and some clutch free throws down the stretch, which helped the Wolfpack get back into a game that was quickly slipping away.
Gottfried said he played Kapita this game because he had a hunch.
“He needs to play,” Gottfried said. “He’s done a good job. He missed a lot of games early and he’s kind of been behind. But I felt like he deserved a chance.”
“I thought he came in and gave us a great lift. He played really well in just about every phase of the game.”
Duke was up by 9 with six minutes and 18 seconds left before Kapita scored on a layup and then hit two free throws. Those four points seemed to turn on a light switch, because the Wolfpack turned it into a 20-5 run over the next 5 1/2 minutes.
Now up by 6 with one minute and 27 seconds left, the hole proved too big to climb out of for Duke.
“I’m still learning about my team,” Gottfried said. “Still figuring out my team and who needs to play.”
It was a must-win for N.C. State, who prior to Monday, had lost four of its last five games.
Kapita said he knew he’d be ready when his number was called.
“Sometimes things don’t go your way,” he said. “You just got to be patient and keep working. That’s the only thing I got to keep doing. Keep working no matter what. Because I know how to control how I can play hard, and the rest will take care of itself.”
The rest did.
Many people were already counting the Wolfpack out. But Kapita said his team didn’t have that mindset.
“I told my team we just got to be focused and play our game,” Kapita said.
Monday night’s win was the first time N.C. State beat Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium since 1995. Duke coach Mike Krzyweski also missed that game, as he did Monday, while he recovers from back surgery.
“I just can’t wait and go back home and celebrate with my teammates and everybody else,” Kapita said. “People will support us. People want us to do good.”
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments