NC State loses 100-93 to Syracuse in OT; Dennis Smith Jr. has triple-double

John Gillon carried Syracuse in regulation. Andrew White carried the Orange to its first ACC road win of the season in overtime.
Gillon, a graduate transfer from Colorado State, scored a career-high 43 points while White scored the first seven points in overtime to hand N.C. State a 100-93 loss on Wednesday night.
N.C State (14-9, 3-7 ACC) got another triple-double from freshman point guard Dennis Smith Jr. and led by as many as 15 points in the second half but Gillon wouldn’t let the Orange (14-9, 6-4) lose.
Gillon made nine 3-pointers and all 14 of his free throws to give the Orange its first ACC road win after it had lost its first four to open conference play.
Smith became the first player in ACC history to record two triple-doubles in conference play. He had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 15 assists to go with a 27-11-11 effort he had on Jan. 4 in a win over Virginia Tech.
Sophomore wing Maverick Rowan scored a career-high with 31 points to help Smith but missed a jumper at the buzzer at the end of regulation that would have won the game.
Rowan made eight 3s and junior forward Abdul-Malik Abu added 19 points. But once N.C. State took a 75-59 lead at 8:44, it was all Gillon.
The Orange proceeded to score 17 of the game’s next 19 points and Gillon made four of his 3s.
Rowan gave N.C. State an 87-84 lead with 10.4 seconds left with a contested 3-pointer from the right wing. Gillon was able to tie the score up with a 3 of his own with 1.8 seconds left.
N.C. State got a clean look after an out-of-bounds play from under its own basket but Rowan’s 15-footer bounced off the rim.
White, a graduate transfer from Nebraska, scored nine of his 28 points in the overtime.
