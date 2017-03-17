Here’s what Twitter has to say about Keatts as NCSU’s new coach

N.C. State hired UNC-Wilmington’s Kevin Keatts as its new coach on Friday.
Here’s how social media responded.
Kevin Keatts is honestly the best guy that NC State could hire given their circumstances. Should make an impact in the ACC.— Will McLaughlin (@wlmcl) March 17, 2017
That is a great hire for NC State. Kevin Keatts is the real deal.— Mike McDaniel (@MikeMcDanielACC) March 17, 2017
I'm hype for Wolfpack basketball again! Welcome to NC State Kevin Keatts— Aidan Buzzacco (@AidanBuzzacco) March 17, 2017
I hate that UNCW is losing Kevin Keatts, but love that he's going to NC State. Good coach, good man.— The Hatman (@TheHat2) March 17, 2017
ITS LIT— Torin Dorn (@TorinDorn2) March 17, 2017
The ACC just got tougher with NC State hiring Kevin Keatts.— Brad Reed (@bradbbr) March 17, 2017
Kevin Keatts is going to NC State... I'm handling it well. Thanks Coach. pic.twitter.com/4XHbCj3IH7— Wills Maxwell, Jr. (@WillsMaxwell) March 17, 2017
NC State just hired Kevin Keatts oh happy day the Lord is good ❤— Claire Campbell (@Cccamp21) March 17, 2017
So excited about the Kevin Keatts hire. Alotta pressure on him, but optimistic that he can deliver great results for @PackMensBball!!!— Anshu (@nshumali) March 17, 2017
Kevin Keatts bails on @uncwmenshoops for NC State? Shocking news, all of Wilmington not thrilled but good luck in Raleigh. #UNCW #Seahawks— Deplorable City (@CityOutlaw) March 17, 2017
Kevin Keatts gets his dream job and NC State gets their guy. No drama or intrigue in this hire. Was basically preordained marriage.— hoops hipster (@hoopshipster1) March 17, 2017
I have no idea how to feel about the Kevin Keatts as a rival fan. He's a good coach. I think it's a very rational move.— RavishingCDude (@ChuckyCash714) March 17, 2017
Incredibly proud to have Kevin Keatts as our couch for 3 years! NC State doesn't know how lucky they are!— Screamin' Seahawks (@ScreaminChawks) March 17, 2017
