NC State hires Kevin Keatts as its next basketball coach

6:00 NC State hires Wilmington's Kevin Keatts according to sources Pause

1:40 UNC-Wilmington coach talks about his pride in his players after loss to Duke

1:33 Duke's Grayson Allen on coming off the bench for the Blue Devils

1:32 UNC-Wilmington coach Kevin Keatts after his Seahawks defeated William & Mary

7:23 NC State's Gottfried: 'I poured my heart and soul into NC State'

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had'

1:57 UNC practices and meets fans in NCAA Tournament

3:11 UNC's Shea Rush makes hats for his Tar Heel teammates