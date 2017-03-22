Word of God guard Blake Harris visits NC State, Kevin Keatts

Word of God guard Blake Harris, who was recently released by Washington after its coach was fired, visited N.C. State, he tweeted on Wednesday.
Harris posted a picture of himself with new N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts and the words “great talk with coach today!”
great talk with coach today! pic.twitter.com/gvzHY8CIBp— Blake Harris (@blizzyblake55_) March 22, 2017
Washington coach Lorenzo Romar was fired last week after his team failed to make the NCAA tournament for the sixth straight season. Romar had secured commitments and signed some of the top recruits in the country.
Among one of his recruits was Harris, a 6-3, 185-pound four-star guard in the class of 2017.
Word of God finished the season 27-6.
Harris announced on Twitter on Tuesday he had been granted a release from Washington.
March 21, 2017
Keatts said Sunday, in his introductory press conference, that he was unsure of whether he would sign a player from the 2017 class. He said he would only sign a player if they fit into his style of play, which is pressuring the ball and high-tempo.
However, recent coaching changes has put some of the state’s top prospects back on the market, and could produce more.
Jonathan M. Alexander: 919-829-4822, @jonmalexander
Comments