After decommitting from Duke, could this 4-star cornerback end up at NC State?

The early signing period for football is one week away, and N.C. State coach Dave Doeren isn’t done pursuing high school players from the Class of 2018.
One player Doeren is after is Taiyon Palmer, a 6-1, 178 pound cornerback from Archer High in Lawrenceville, Ga.
Palmer committed to Duke in September 2016, according to 247sports, but decommitted from the school on Nov. 30 and reopened his recruitment. On Dec. 11 Palmer posted on his Twitter account that he received an offer from N.C. State.
Never miss a local story.
If Palmer signs with the Wolfpack during the early signing period, it would be the second time this month Doeren and his staff have picked up top player who had previously committed to another in-state ACC school.
Blessed to receive an offer from NC State‼️ #1Pack1Goal pic.twitter.com/i9xMRJCvLJ— Taiyon Palmer (@__TLP3) December 11, 2017
Four-star linebacker Payton Wilson of Orange High School committed to North Carolina in May before decommitting in November. On Dec. 1, one day after Doeren and his staff visited Wilson and his family at their home, Wilson committed to the Wolfpack.
Palmer is the No. 20 cornerback in the country and was considered the top recruit in Duke’s 2018 class, according to 247sports. Palmer on Tuesday posted on Twitter that he is taking an official visit to Vanderbilt this weekend.
The early signing period for football players is Dec. 20-22. Players who don’t sign during that period will have to wait until the regular signing period, which runs from Feb. 7 until April 1.
Jonas Pope IV: 919-419-6501, @JEPopeIV
Comments