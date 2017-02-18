Wolfpack ‘bites the tire’ but loses to Notre Dame

1:36 Gottfried: 'I am really proud of the accomplishments we had' Pause

12:36 Joe Giglio analyzes NC State's basketball coach situation

2:47 Notre Dame's Brey: 'I think it is a great job'

1:41 NC State's Rowan: 'We are going to keep playing hard for him'

1:53 NC State guard Markell Johnson on Gottfried

2:01 NC State's Women's Swimming and Diving team wins ACC Championship

2:39 NC State's Gottfried: Everything that happens is my responsibility

3:38 NC State's Smith: I want to win every game and it is not happening

0:57 NC State's Abu: We tried to give it our all and some things didn't work out