NC State cracks top 25 for first time since 2010

By Joe Giglio

jgiglio@newsobserver.com

October 01, 2017 1:34 PM

N.C. State’s four-game winning streak, including a 2-0 ACC start, has the Wolfpack in the national rankings for the first time in seven years.

The Wolfpack is ranked No. 24 by the coaches in the USA Today top 25. N.C. State finished the 2010 season at No. 25 in both the USA Today and AP polls.

N.C. State hosts No. 17 Louisville on Thursday night. It’s the first time since 2000 the Wolfpack will play a home game as a top 25 team against another top 25 team.

N.C. State is one of five ACC teams in the USA Today top 25. Clemson (No. 2), Miami (12), Louisville (17) and Virginia Tech (19) are the others.

Joe Giglio: 919-829-8938, @jwgiglio

