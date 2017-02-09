Duke-UNC flashback: 10 years since Tyler Hansbrough’s bloody nose

1:56 Cameron Crazies fired up for Duke-Carolina rivalry game Pause

1:09 68 Seconds of Dadgum Roy

1:59 Highlight reel of top returning players for UNC

2:11 UNC's Theo Pinson on Coach Roy Williams: 'There was nobody else I wanted to play for'

6:50 UNC's Joel Berry talks about changing roles for Carolina basketball players

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

1:03 UNC coach Roy Williams bashes HB2 after win in Greensboro

7:23 Your guide to the penumbral lunar eclipse

1:09 Hiroshi Arakawa: On the mend and back to pickin'