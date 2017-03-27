UNC’s Luke Maye gets standing ovation at 8 a.m. business class

Luke Maye had a legendary night, but still made it to his 8 a.m. Business 101 class at UNC-Chapel Hill, where he received a warm welcome.
Twitter user Jack Sewell (@JackSewell_) posted a video showing Maye receiving a standing ovation after taking a seat in the front row.
Maye, a sophomore forward at North Carolina, hit an 18-footer from the left side, with less than a second left on the clock, to beat Kentucky and send the Tar Heels to the Final Four.
The video was shared by media outlets and Twitter accounts across the country, including Yahoo Sports, NCAA March Madness and Bleacher Report.
